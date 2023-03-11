Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect per…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…