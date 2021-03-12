 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert