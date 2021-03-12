Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL
