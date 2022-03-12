Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.