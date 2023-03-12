Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL
