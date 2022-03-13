Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
