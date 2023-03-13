Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect per…