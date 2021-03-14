 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

