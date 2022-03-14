Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
