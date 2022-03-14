 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

