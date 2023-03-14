Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Opelika, AL
