Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.