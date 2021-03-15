Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL
