Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL
