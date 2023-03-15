Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL
