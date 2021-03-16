The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL
