Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

