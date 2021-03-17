Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.