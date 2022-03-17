 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see some morning fog. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 8:28 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert