Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until THU 3:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL
