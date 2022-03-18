Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.