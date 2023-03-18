Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL
