Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.