Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

