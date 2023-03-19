Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.