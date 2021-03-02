The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. It looks to reach…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be…