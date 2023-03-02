Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Opelika, AL
