Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.