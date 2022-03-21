Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.