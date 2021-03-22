Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.