Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
