Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

