Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
