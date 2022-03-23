It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from TUE 10:47 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
