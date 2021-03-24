Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
