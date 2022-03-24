Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's…