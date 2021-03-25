The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
