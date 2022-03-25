 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

