Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.