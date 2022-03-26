Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

