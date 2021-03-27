Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
