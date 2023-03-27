Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. P…