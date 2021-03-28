 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

