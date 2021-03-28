Opelika will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ope…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Ke…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…