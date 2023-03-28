Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:51 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.