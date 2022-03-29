Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.