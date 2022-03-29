Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
