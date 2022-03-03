Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will se…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday,…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.