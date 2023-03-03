Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Opelika, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Opelika, AL
