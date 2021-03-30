Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.