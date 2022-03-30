 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

