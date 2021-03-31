Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL
