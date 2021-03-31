 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

