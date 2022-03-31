Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 11:27 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

