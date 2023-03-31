Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tod…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …