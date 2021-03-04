 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

