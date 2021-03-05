 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

